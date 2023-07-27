Chocolate bars from the world's largest YouTuber, MrBeast, have finally landed in the UK. These delectable snacks, highly anticipated and already making waves across the pond, are now available for purchase in select Spar stores across Ross-on-Wye.
MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson) has become a Youtube sensation with more than 166 million subscribers. He's well-known for his outrageous video challenges and philanthropy. His latest venture, a range of chocolate bars made with minimal ingredients like organic cocoa and milk from grass-fed cows, aims to 'change the way you snack'.
In Ross-on-Wye, the stores stocking MrBeast’s Feastables include: the Bennetts of Ross Spar in Wilton, and the Spar on Broad Street in the town centre.
Four distinct Feastables MrBeast bars are on offer in the participating Spar stores, providing customers with a variety of choices.
To celebrate the launch, Spar has kicked off its summer campaign, Spinner Winner. Running online from July 17th to August 30th, this campaign offers customers daily chances to spin a wheel and win prizes. With a total prize pool exceeding £150,000, customers stand a chance to bag a car or £10k in cash amongst other rewards.
The company collaborates with the Rainforest Alliance to sustainably source their cacao, embodying a commitment to a sustainable future for people and nature. Additionally, through Beast Philanthropy, they are working towards combatting food insecurity.
The viral launch of the Feastables in the US, which featured a real-life chocolate river and a contest to win a full-size factory set, has already garnered millions of views, is setting high expectations for the UK launch.