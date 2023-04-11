The hedgehog has been voted as the nation’s favourite animal time and time again, but in 2020, they were officially declared vulnerable and joined the Red List of Critically Endangered Species. In a town that holds the hedgehog as an ancient emblem, the disappearance of the spiny creature has raised questions. The book discusses the death of a hedgehog and the suspects. A hedgehog whodunnit that will leave the audience guessing until the end.