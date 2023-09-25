The chosen organiser will be contracted for a three-year period, starting in 2024. The series is to include 15 concerts each Sunday afternoon from 26th May to 1st September. A special ‘Proms in the Park’ event is also in the works for 21st July 2024, requiring three different types of bands, including a top-section class brass band. The series is expected to feature a mix of traditional brass bands and other ensembles across various musical genres.