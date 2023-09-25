The Ross-on-Wye Town Council is on the hunt for an organiser to take the reins of its annual summer concert series at the Bandstand in Caroline Symonds Gardens. The council has opened the floor for expressions of interest and quotes to cover all costs, including payments to bands and musicians.
The chosen organiser will be contracted for a three-year period, starting in 2024. The series is to include 15 concerts each Sunday afternoon from 26th May to 1st September. A special ‘Proms in the Park’ event is also in the works for 21st July 2024, requiring three different types of bands, including a top-section class brass band. The series is expected to feature a mix of traditional brass bands and other ensembles across various musical genres.
Responsibilities for the organiser include arriving by 1:15 pm, unlocking the bandstand, setting up chairs, and welcoming band members. After the concert, the area must be left tidy, and the bandstand secured. The Council, in turn, will handle advertising and may provide refreshments and arrange charity collections.
The council is open to suggestions for enhancing visitor experience beyond the current plans. Interested parties should send a written quotation detailing charges per year, including a breakdown of pre-season and administration costs, weekly running expenses, and total band hire fees.
Proposals should be sent to Carla Boyles, Deputy Town Clerk, either via email at [email protected] or by post to The Corn Exchange, High Street, Ross-on-Wye, HR9 5HL. The deadline for submissions is Friday, 3rd November 2023.