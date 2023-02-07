Competitiors will be taking to the streets Sunday February 19, 2023, at midday to see who can flip-and-run the fastest.
The Ross Lions and Ross Rotary’s once-again-annual pancake races are held in the centre of town at the Market House from 12pm with registrations open from 11am.
There are races for all ages and teams of four are welcome.
Ross mayor Cllr Ed O’Driscoll will open the event and present certificates to all runners and medals to winners.
Last year the Gazette reported on the events return following a hibernation. Louise Hamilton from Ross-on-Wye Lions and Ross Rotary Club reported on the pancake race event put on by the organizations on February 27 last year. The event was funded—in part—by Ross Town council as well as the Lions and Rotary. Previous pancake races were organised by local traders, although that ceased some time ago. In 2020 the process to bring back the tradition was reignited by the two community groups. The return was delayed by covid, but in 2022 Broad Street was once again closed to traffic to allow the races to happen.
The race was open to all age groups, over the course of three hours, with 14 races. About 100 people put their names down to participate with 300 people cheering them on.