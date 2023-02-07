Last year the Gazette reported on the events return following a hibernation. Louise Hamilton from Ross-on-Wye Lions and Ross Rotary Club reported on the pancake race event put on by the organizations on February 27 last year. The event was funded—in part—by Ross Town council as well as the Lions and Rotary. Previous pancake races were organised by local traders, although that ceased some time ago. In 2020 the process to bring back the tradition was reignited by the two community groups. The return was delayed by covid, but in 2022 Broad Street was once again closed to traffic to allow the races to happen.