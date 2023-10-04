As the fifteenth series of The Great British Bake Off opens its applications, one Herefordshire local is already making waves in the current season. Saku Chandrasekara, a 50-year-old intelligence analyst for Herefordshire Council, has captivated audiences with her unique flavour profiles. Those interested in joining the next season can apply until 1 p.m. on 2nd January 2024.
For those inspired to try their luck in the iconic tent, applications are open. Potential contestants can apply online, via email at [email protected], or by phone at 0117 456 8530.
Originally from Sri Lanka, Saku has been a standout contestant, impressing judges and viewers alike with her incorporation of traditional Sri Lankan spices like curry, cinnamon, and cardamom into her bakes. "The most wonderful memory is about meeting fellow bakers, coming from all stages of life with a common passion for baking," Saku said. "The big white tent, which was only a dream until then and meeting the crew, their love, support and encouraging words will never leave my memory."
The current series is not just about baking skills; emotions are also under the spotlight. A language learning platform, Preply, used Vokaturi software to analyse contestants' stress levels. Saku scored 76.2 out of 100, making her one of the calmest contestants, while Cristy, a mum and PA from East London, scored the highest stress level at 98.5. "Thank you very much for my special hug!" Saku exclaimed after earning a rare hug from judge Paul Hollywood.
New presenter Alison Hammond has been a hit, scoring the highest happiness level among the judges. Paul Hollywood, on the other hand, showed a range of emotions but scored the lowest in happiness.
Saku also talked about the surreal experience of meeting the hosts. "It felt crazy meeting them in person, making TikTok with Alison was even crazier," she said. With her calm demeanor and exotic flavours, Saku is definitely a contestant to watch this season.
The emotional highs and lows of both contestants and judges have added another layer to the already intriguing show. This new emotional analysis could serve as a predictor for future episodes, bringing a new dimension to the competition.