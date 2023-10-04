Originally from Sri Lanka, Saku has been a standout contestant, impressing judges and viewers alike with her incorporation of traditional Sri Lankan spices like curry, cinnamon, and cardamom into her bakes. "The most wonderful memory is about meeting fellow bakers, coming from all stages of life with a common passion for baking," Saku said. "The big white tent, which was only a dream until then and meeting the crew, their love, support and encouraging words will never leave my memory."