Based on the 1984 film of the same name which made household names of Kevin Bacon, John Lithgow and Sarah Jessica Parker, and featuring Bonnie Tyler's Holding Out For A Hero, Deniece Williams' Let's Hear It For The Boy, and Kenny Logins' Footloose itself, the musical tells the story of streetwise youngster Ren McCormack, who leaves the bright lights of Chicago’s dancehalls to move with his mother to the small community of Bomont.