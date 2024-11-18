PATRICK Grant, star of The Great British Sewing Bee, will be on stage at Monmouth’s Blake Theatre on Tuesday (November 26).
Patrick has a lot to say about clothes; how many we buy, how we value them, what they’re made from, and importantly who made them and where.
His campaigning clothes brand Community Clothing supports local clothing and textile manufacturers across the UK and Patrick is an outspoken advocate for radical change in the fashion and clothing industry, for moving beyond sustainable to circular and regenerative.
Patrick’s career in fashion has spanned almost two decades. In that time he has rebuilt the Savile Row tailor Norton & Sons, relaunched E. Tautz for which he won Menswear Designer of the Year at the British Fashion Awards.
Patrick is a regular on TV and Radio, as a commentator and a documentary maker, but he is best known for his role on the hit BBC series The Great British Sewing Bee, which was nominated for a BAFTA in 2022.
He’ll be taking part in a Q&A and after there will be an opportunity to meet Patrick and buy signed copies of his new book LESS.
An Evening with Patrick Grant is on Tuesday at 7:30pm.
Tickets can be obtained from The Blake Theatre Box Office on 01600 719401 or online at theblaketheatre.org.