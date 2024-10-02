TINTERN Abbey will be bathed in light, shadow and fire as part of an evocative "spectacular" art installation to herald the start of autumn.
The 900-year-old ancient monument is the setting for Shadows of Tintern: An Excavation in Light, Sound and Fire later this month.
A Cadw spokesperson said: "Delight in the Abbey grounds as your eyes are drawn to spaces less seen, listening to sounds typically unheard, in a place not usually accessible after dark.
"Shadows will dance across walls, with projections bouncing on ancient stone, harmonic sound and light filling the space to evoke time - past, present and future.
"Ephemeral blue flames will rise into the night air, breathing life into this magnificent structure.”
Audio visual alchemy will use light, heat, vibrations, electricity, oscillating chemicals and paraphernalia to “dazzle the eyes and startle your imaginations”.
The site-specific installation is a result of the Wye Valley River Festival in partnership with Cadw and Tintern Abbey commissioning artists Mark Anderson, Liam Walsh and Ulf Peterson, who are "alchemists of sound, light and space".
Local independent suppliers will also be adding to the autumn spectacle on Friday to Saturday, October 18-19, with spiced winter warmers, hot chocolate, food and a bar.
The event runs from 6pm to 10.15pm both nights and tickets are available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/wye-valley-river-festival-cic/e-yemqlq