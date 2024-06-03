THE 51st Annual Forest of Dean Morris Festival takes place this coming weekend. Morris sides from around the country perform at various venues throughout the Forest of Dean on Saturday, June 8 followed by an event at The Dean Heritage Centre on the morning of Sunday, June 9. This year features Forest of Dean Morris, Mersey Morris (Merseyside), Southport Swords, Full Moon Morris (various locations fro the Forest of Dean and South Wales), Northampton Morris, Gloucestershire Morris, Widders (Chepstow) and Joe Oldaker. There is an initial massed display at The Clock Tower in Coleford at 10am on Saturday after which the sides split into two tours.