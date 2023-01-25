Weston Under Penyard’s new folk club was delghted to see so many new faces turn out for its launch.
The first meeting of Weston under Penyard’s new folk club took place on Friday, January 27 and proved to be a tremendous success, with over sixty people coming along.
This included a substantial number of singers presenting folk songs of their choice.
Among them were well-known folk performer from the Forest Dick Brice and other talented local artists, not only from Weston but also from other areas around Ross and beyond—some from as far as Gloucester and Newport—all of whose offerings were enthusiastically appreciated by everyone present.
The organizers, Terry Gibson, Tony Morris and Alan, and Eileen Hammond were delighted with the success of the event and are looking forward to the club’s future meetings.
Meetings are to take place at Weston’s Village Hall on the last Friday of each month. There is no entrance charge, although any kind donations to help cover the cost of hiring the village hall would be gratfully received, and all attendees should bring their own refreshments.
There is no expectation that everyone attending will stand up and lead the company in a song—though anyone who wishes will be more than welcome to do so—as would anyone who plays an acoustic instrument.