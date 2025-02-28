Young performers from Found in the Forest Youth Theatre are set to enchant audiences with Carol Ann Duffy’s Beasts and Beauties, offering a modern twist on classic fairy tales. The group will also stage a special production for participants in Artspace’s mindSCAPE project. MindSCAPE supports older people with dementia and other memory challenges, as well as their carers, through creative activities.
This collaboration is a partnership between the Forest’s Arts Council England National Portfolio Organisations: Air in G and Artspace Cinderford. It highlights the power of the arts to bridge generations, with young performers bringing fresh energy to timeless stories while engaging older audience members in the magic of live theatre.
MindSCAPE’s participatory approach provides a supportive environment where older individuals explore creativity alongside their carers. The collaboration offers a meaningful opportunity for the two generations to connect through storytelling and performance.
Adding to the excitement, public performances of Beasts and Beauties will also be held as part of the Wyldwood Arts Fringe Festival at the Wesley Arts Centre in Cinderford, known for showcasing local talent and fostering creative engagement within the community.
“It’s wonderful to see young people and older community members come together through the arts,” said Sally Gibson, Artistic Director at Artspace Cinderford.
“These collaborations are so important, not only for the participants but for the wider community who benefit from the shared creativity and energy.” Details for public shows on March 20-21 can be found through the FoD Fringe website https://www.fodfringe.co.uk/what-s-on
Forest Youth Theatre is a vibrant, creative theatre group based in the heart of the Forest of Dean at The Wesley, Cinderford. Its mission is to provide young people with the opportunity to explore their creativity and develop their skills in the Performing Arts through weekly classes for 8-12 and 13-18 year olds.