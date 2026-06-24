Aries (Mar21/Apr20)
Short trips, errands and paperwork keep you busier than expected, and progress may feel slower than your effort deserves. Even so, results will come in time. Keep hydrated and pace yourself. A chance meeting lifts spirits, while an important conversation with someone close cannot be delayed much longer.
Taurus (Apr21/May21)
A strong urge to sort, tidy and streamline your surroundings helps you feel more in control. Organising home and work now will save trouble later. Good preparation is essential too. Gather tools, materials and supplies before starting tasks, and everything ahead will feel far less overwhelming.
Gemini (May22/June21)
Avoid dramatic lifestyle changes, even if restlessness tempts you. A difficult situation needs patience and care, and daily tasks may feel slower than usual. Give yourself extra time. Someone you meet later in the week may seem lacking in integrity, so hold firmly to your own standards.
Cancer (June22/July23)
Mercury retrograde encourages reflection on finances, practical arrangements and the pressures you are currently facing. Plans for the month may feel too much, and anxious ideas are not worth forcing. Share thoughts with a trusted friend. Their perspective helps you step back and choose more wisely.
Leo (July24/Aug23)
Jupiter in your sign opens fresh paths for growth and encourages you to think bigger about life and work. Financial changes may prompt a review of long-term arrangements or tired investments. New opportunities deserve your attention now, and a hobby could yet become something far more substantial.
Virgo (Aug24/Sept23)
You may prefer privacy as the month begins, choosing to work quietly behind the scenes while you think ahead. Important decisions can wait a little longer. Making a wish list helps define what you truly want, and this makes it easier to recognise the right opportunities later.
Libra (Sept24/Oct23)
People seem drawn to you now, even if you had hoped for a quieter start to the month. Going along with this lively flow may suit you better than resisting it. Helpful advice from someone older proves valuable, while an unexpected invitation opens the door to something intriguing.
Scorpio (Oct24/Nov22)
Someone kind, supportive and naturally in tune with your interests could become important to you very quickly. If single, friendship may turn romantic, though this is not the time for dramatic declarations. A later meeting brings something worth considering seriously, but avoid long-term commitments for now.
Sagittarius (Nov23/Dec21)
Take breaks when needed and do not force your way through setbacks. Fun, sport, theatre and time with friends all help restore perspective. Unusual people you meet may leave a deeper impression than expected. Shared activities with children also bring joy and remind you what truly matters.
Capricorn (Dec22/Jan20)
When you share your hopes more openly, loved ones respond with warmth and honesty of their own. A heartfelt message around the 8th lifts your spirits. Harmony feels easy early on, but later misunderstandings could upset the mood. Stay appreciative and avoid assuming support will always arrive automatically.
Aquarius (Jan21/Feb19)
Partnerships and close relationships take centre stage. Surprise encounters may bring old friends or former partners back into your orbit. Although this can feel unsettling, it also offers welcome closure. New proposals add excitement too, and one unexpected offer could shift your thinking quite suddenly.
Pisces (Feb20/Mar20)
Life moves at a hectic pace and midweek may leave you longing for a little peace and privacy. That quiet spell won’t last long, as fresh duties arrive quickly. By the weekend, home comforts will appeal far more than anything else, especially simple pleasures and favourite foods.
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