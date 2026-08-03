FARMERS drawing water from the River Wye are facing increased checks as regulators respond to worsening drought conditions affecting the river through Ross-on-Wye and the surrounding area.
The Environment Agency has confirmed it is carrying out inspections to ensure abstraction licence holders are complying with the conditions of their permits and not taking more water than they are authorised to.
Officers are also encouraging businesses to make the most efficient use of available water as prolonged dry weather continues.
The renewed focus comes after a drought was officially declared across the West Midlands, with sections of the River Wye experiencing exceptionally low water levels.
Monitoring stations have recorded zero metres at Ross-on-Wye and Hereford's Old Bridge, highlighting the severity of the conditions.
Environmental charity River Action has called for a review of water abstraction licences across England and Wales, arguing that the current system no longer reflects the challenges posed by increasingly frequent droughts and rising pressure on water supplies.
James Wallace, chief executive of River Action, said the aim was not to prevent essential industries from accessing water but to ensure every sector used it more efficiently and sustainably.
Although more than three quarters of the licensed abstractions in the English Wye catchment are linked to agriculture, Environment Agency figures indicate farming accounts for only around 14 to 15 per cent of the total volume of water abstracted, with public water suppliers using the greatest share.
Across the English Wye catchment there are 449 abstraction licences, around 340 of which are associated with agriculture.
However, campaigners say the number of farms taking water may be higher because up to 20 cubic metres can be abstracted each day without a licence.
The Environment Agency said abstraction permits include strict environmental safeguards and are regularly reviewed.
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