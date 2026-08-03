A DEVOTED pair of Labradors are searching for a new home where they can stay together after arriving in the care of Forest of Dean Dog Rescue following tragic circumstances.
Megan, a three-year-old red Labrador, and Merlin, a six-year-old black Labrador, have formed a particularly close bond, with Megan relying heavily on Merlin for confidence and reassurance. Because of this, the charity is determined to find a family willing to adopt them as a pair.
Described as sweet-natured, affectionate and easy-going, both dogs are said to enjoy the company of people and other dogs. Volunteers say they are happiest when included in family life and are known for their constantly wagging tails.
The rescue is looking for a home with older children aged 16 and above. Although Megan and Merlin have never lived with children, they have friendly temperaments and are expected to settle well in the right environment.
They can both be strong on the lead when first setting off for a walk, but soon calm down once their initial excitement passes. The pair have never been let off the lead, meaning any new owners will need to continue their training and build their confidence gradually.
Forest of Dean Dog Rescue would also prefer them to live with someone who is at home for most of the day, as this is the routine they have always known.
Both dogs are neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and up to date with flea and worm treatments, making them ready to move into their new home.
Anyone interested in offering Megan and Merlin a forever home is asked to complete the adoption application form through Forest of Dean Dog Rescue. Those living in rented accommodation must have written permission from their landlord before applying.
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