Additionally, the ACE Monmouth Seed Swap event is scheduled for this Saturday at Bridges, in collaboration with Adam Alexander from the Heritage Seed Library. The event is still short of a few volunteers to do the teas, set up, pack up, and oversee the seed tables for Adam. Homemade cakes are also welcome, and those who can bake and/or are available during 9.30-1.30, for all or some of this, are encouraged to let the team know. The event is expected to be a great opportunity to learn more about seed swapping, network, and share tips with gardening enthusiasts.