Herefordshire Council's winter maintenance team has been working hard to keep the county's roads safe during the cold and icy weather.
Recently, the team announced on Twitter that they were gritting all priority routes from 2:00 PM and urged residents to allow extra travel time and stay safe.
The council's winter maintenance services cover almost 600 miles of roads, and include pre-salting to prevent ice forming, post-salting to melt ice and snow already formed, snow ploughing to remove snow, and installing and refilling grit bins. They also treat public car parks in Hereford and the market towns when surface temperatures are expected to remain below freezing for 24 hours.
During periods of prolonged freezing or snow, the team will focus on gritting or snow clearing activity on priority routes. They have crews on call 24 hours a day who can react quickly to changing weather conditions.
To report dangerously icy roads that require urgent gritting, residents can call 01432 261800. The council's gritting routes map shows the priority and secondary routes for gritting.
The council's winter maintenance team has been working hard to keep residents safe, even during the early dark and cold hours of the night, and they aim to continue doing so.