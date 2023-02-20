Herefordshire Council's winter maintenance team is on standby to keep the county's roads safe and moving during icy weather conditions. However, according to recent reports, road temperatures in the region are forecast to remain above freezing, which means gritting will likely not be required.
The council has crews on call 24/7 who can quickly react to changing weather conditions. Priority routes are pre-treated when weather forecasts and local inspections indicate a need. In general, all planned early morning treatments are completed before 7:30 am.
Herefordshire Council is responsible for providing winter maintenance services for almost 600 miles of the county's roads from November to March. These services include pre-salting to prevent ice formation, post-salting to melt ice and snow, snow ploughing to remove snow, and installing and refilling grit bins.
The council will also treat public car parks in Hereford and the market towns when surface temperatures are expected to remain below freezing for 24 hours.
The council's gritting routes map shows priority and secondary routes for gritting. For the latest updates on road gritting in Herefordshire, residents can follow @HfdsStreets on Twitter. If anyone comes across dangerously icy roads requiring urgent gritting, they can report it by calling 01432 261800.