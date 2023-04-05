Peter Gibson, Conservative MP for Darlington, asked about the support of hydrogen combustion engine technology. Norman responded by highlighting the potential of these engines to decarbonise certain transport sectors where battery electric solutions are not viable. He cited the government's recent support for JCB in testing new hydrogen combustion machinery on public highways, as well as research into liquid hydrogen combustion for aviation engines.
Ben Bradshaw, Labour MP for Exeter, raised concerns about a report from the International Council on Clean Transportation on the prevalence of illegal technology that tampers with emission controls. Norman emphasised the government's commitment to reducing air pollution from all forms of transport, citing a 45% reduction in nitrogen oxide emissions and a 10% reduction in PM2.5 emissions since 2010. He added that the DVSA Market Surveillance Unit will continue to conduct vehicle-emissions testing programmes to monitor performance and address non-compliance where identified. Since 2015, 134 manufacturer recalls or non-code actions involving 1.85 million vehicles have occurred to amend or upgrade emission systems, though not all actions addressed non-compliance.
Caroline Lucas, Green MP for Brighton Pavilion, inquired about funding allocated to active travel. Norman responded that in 2022-23, approximately £200 million of dedicated capital funding and £71 million of dedicated revenue funding were provided for active travel, excluding funding from wider streams such as the City Region Sustainable Transport Settlements (CRSTS). He confirmed that a total of at least £100m of dedicated capital funding for active travel will be provided for 2023/24 to 2024/25, with the revenue budget for active travel currently being finalised.