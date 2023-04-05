Ben Bradshaw, Labour MP for Exeter, raised concerns about a report from the International Council on Clean Transportation on the prevalence of illegal technology that tampers with emission controls. Norman emphasised the government's commitment to reducing air pollution from all forms of transport, citing a 45% reduction in nitrogen oxide emissions and a 10% reduction in PM2.5 emissions since 2010. He added that the DVSA Market Surveillance Unit will continue to conduct vehicle-emissions testing programmes to monitor performance and address non-compliance where identified. Since 2015, 134 manufacturer recalls or non-code actions involving 1.85 million vehicles have occurred to amend or upgrade emission systems, though not all actions addressed non-compliance.