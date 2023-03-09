The Rivers Trust has announced their 2023 annual conference, to be held virtually on April 25 and 26, with free registration open to all. The theme of the conference will focus on tackling environmental issues by working with nature to protect and preserve our rivers and ecosystems.
Recent events, such as droughts, floods, and pollution, have threatened aquatic habitats and caused damage to communities globally. The conference aims to explore how to make environmental protection plans a reality and make a meaningful impact in protecting our planet.
The event will feature speakers from the Rivers Trust movement, the wider environmental sector, industry, governance, and campaigners, with an emphasis on diversity and a range of perspectives. Attendees are encouraged to participate in discussions and be a part of the fight for our rivers and nature.
Those interested in submitting an idea for the conference may send a 300 word abstract to [email protected] by March 24. This is a unique opportunity to explore the variety of projects and ambitions that support the protection of our rivers and ecosystems. Register for the conference today and join the fight for our environment!