An opportunity has arisen for a committed and reliable individual to join the local community's efforts to keep the town centre clean and inviting.
Ross Town Council is hiring a full-time Cleansing Operative for a two-year fixed-term contract, with a salary of £10.62 per hour, subject to a pending pay award, and a 23-day annual holiday entitlement.
The position offers 37 hours of work per week, from Wednesday to Sunday, and entails an essential role in maintaining the town's pristine appearance. Duties include litter picking, bin emptying, and ensuring the highest standards of cleanliness throughout the town centre. The Cleansing Operative will work outdoors in all weather conditions and report issues such as graffiti or fly-tipping to their line manager. Proactivity and ownership in identifying and addressing areas requiring cleaning are also key aspects of the role.
Successful candidates will demonstrate reliability, excellent organisational skills, and the ability to work independently. A basic understanding of workplace health and safety is required, along with the ability to manage one's work area and time efficiently. The primary purpose of this role is to provide a high-quality street cleaning service in a friendly, polite, and professional manner.
Interested individuals who meet these requirements are encouraged to apply. For an informal discussion about the post, please contact Duncan Rowe, Operations Manager, on 01989 562373. Application packs can be downloaded or requested via email at [email protected].
The deadline for applications is 12:00 noon on Friday, 14th April 2023. Interviews will be held during the week commencing 17th April 2023. Join the team and contribute to a cleaner, greener, and more vibrant town centre for everyone to enjoy.