The position offers 37 hours of work per week, from Wednesday to Sunday, and entails an essential role in maintaining the town's pristine appearance. Duties include litter picking, bin emptying, and ensuring the highest standards of cleanliness throughout the town centre. The Cleansing Operative will work outdoors in all weather conditions and report issues such as graffiti or fly-tipping to their line manager. Proactivity and ownership in identifying and addressing areas requiring cleaning are also key aspects of the role.