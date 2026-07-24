ESSENTIAL tree work will be carried out at the Forest of Dean Cycle Centre on Monday, July 27 and Tuesday, July 28.
Forestry England said the works will involve removing a small number of trees around the pump track, meaning the pump track and link trail will be closed.
A diversion to access all trails, except the Colliers Trail, via the overflow car park will be in place, marked with orange arrows. The lower section of the Blue Skills Area will be closed, while the upper section will remain open. The end of Verderers Trail will be unaffected.
Posting via social media, a spokesperson for Forest of Dean Cycle Centre Forestry England said: “We know the summer holidays aren't the ideal time for this work to take place. However, because of the proximity of overhead power lines, we're required to work alongside National Grid to ensure the trees can be removed safely. This means we're limited by their availability.
“Thank you for respecting the diversions and closures for your and the worker's safety while we carry out this essential work.”
Maps will be displayed on site and the Rangers Office will help visitors navigate around the work area.
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