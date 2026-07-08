FORESTRY England reminded the public never to light a fire or barbeque in forest or woodlands, as the Forest experienced its third heatwave of the year.
It said prolonged periods of warm, dry weather allow vegetation to dry out, making it easier for fires to start and spread, especially in habitats such as conifer woodland and heathland.
Fire can travel at huge speed both above ground and through the soil, popping up and continuing to burn elsewhere. Something as small as a cigarette butt or disposable barbeque can quickly become a large and dangerous emergency situation.
Katy Mansell, Forestry England Area Manager, said: “Each time we are able to safely extinguish a forest fire, we feel very thankful that the outcome wasn’t a very different story. Forest fires put human life at risk, as well as causing long-term damage to valuable wildlife habitats.
“It’s incredibly sad that, in many cases, the harm can be entirely prevented by treating the countryside more responsibly. Even now, Forestry England is still working to restore hundreds of hectares of wildlife habitat at Wareham Forest in Dorset, which was burned due to human behaviour in 2020. It will take decades to make up for one moment of carelessness.
“Our plea to you is very simple: help us care for the countryside by never lighting a fire or barbeque in the forest.”
Dave Swallow, National Fire Chiefs Council Wildfire Deputy Lead and Lead Tactical Advisor, said: “Hot, dry weather can significantly increase wildfire risk, but most wildfires start because something provides the spark. Whether it is a disposable barbecue left behind, a discarded cigarette or even a glass bottle left in the sunshine, we all have a role to play in preventing them.
“Summer should be a time for people to enjoy the outdoors, but it’s important not to underestimate the risks. Every year we see devastating wildfires and tragic drownings in inland water.”
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