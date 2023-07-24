A CHARITY motorsport evening organised in conjunction with the Forest of Dean Motor Club at Cinderford Rugby Club raised a £2000 for the Great Western Air Ambulance, with a few items still to be auctioned off.
A packed room was entertained with stories and banter from the reigning British Rally Champion Osian Pryce, Irish Tarmac Championship front runner Meirion Evans, Turhill Porsche team owner and veteran of many European and East African Safari classic rallies Richard Tuthill,former Ford, British Leyland and Vauxhall factory driver and three-time Wyedean winner Graham Elsmore
Graham was joined by son Nik, a twice Wyedean winner,who has just returned to competitive rallying, all guided by the MC the legendary Howard Davies for the evening which was sponsored by Allglass Anglia,RJ Matthews Transport, Ashmores and Hills Ford
Great Western Air Ambulance co-ordinator Emma Fawcett addressed the audience to explain how important it is to keep this organisation going and how the money is spent and costs involved.
She said: “I,d like to say a huge thankyou to everyone who supported this tonight, to Paul (Willetts) and everyone at Cinderford Rugby Club.
“We are their nominated charity and they are great supporters of us – so I challenged Paul to put on a fundraiser but non-rugby.
“Given his rallying background, he came up trumps, to raise this amount money in a few hours is amazing.
“This money can send the helicopter on a life-saving mission so all of you have helped possibly save a life tonight, so thank you to each and everyone of you.”
The event was organised by Cinderford Rugby Club’s Commercial Manager Paul Willetts who said.: “I would to thank all those who came and supported the evening and hope they enjoyed themselves.
“It’s always very difficult to get a panel of guests together on the same night, so a huge thanks to the guys and Howard.
”To raise this amount of money is not down to me or the guests its down to everyone that was there.
“It was a real team effort, and yet again the motorsport community in the Forest of Dean pulled together to support another very worthwhile cause, which has been the case since the very first Wyedean in 1975.
“Sometimes, the Forest of Dean Motor Club and the motorsport people in the area get overlooked to what they actually have brought to the Forest with hundreds of thousands of pounds having been donated down the years to worthwhile causes in return for one day’s motorsport.”
“I would also like to say thank you to Cinderford Rugby Club, all our sponsors,those who donated items for the auction or the draw,
“The Air Ambulance is about to open a shop in Cinderford so lets all support this wonderful organisation. “
“Last but certainly not least for there help Martyn & Claire Walby, Karen Jenkins, Paul Mitchell, Ryan & Paul Taylor and Nik Elsmore.”
There are three top quality football related items still available to be sold off with top draw hospitality at Manchester United, Chelsea and Charity Shield tickets all courtesy of Circuit Hospitality for information people can ring Paul Willetts on 07746 355381.