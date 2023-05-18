TWO historic family-run stores have been celebrated - one for its longevity and the other for its vibrant contribution to a town's Coronation celebrations.
Raymond’s Stores, which has shops at the end of St John’s Street in Coleford and on Lydney High Street, has served shoppers in the area for around 100 years, selling a range of clothes, shoes and carpets to generations of Foresters.
Now, a local photographer is celebrating the people who have kept things running over the years with a heritage project aptly named ‘Everybody Loves Raymond's’.
Documentary and street photographer James Moverley hosted an exhibition of photographs of the Coleford store, five miles from Monmouth, and its proprietors through the years at the Art of Coffee in the town on Wednesday (May 17), as part of the Coleford Festival of Words.
Forest-based James has over 30 years of experience of creating “long form photo essays” in both digital and film, and was asked by the festival organisers to take on the Raymonds project, with input of the owner of the Coleford store, Mr Brian Raymond.
A description of the project reads: “Raymond’s Stores moved into its current location at Boxbush road, Coleford, in 1951.
“Brian Raymond was 15 years of age at the time. Today Raymond’s Stores is run by four generations of the family, providing goods ranging from socks and shirts to carpets and wellington boots.
“Brian is a friendly and helpful chap, who has vast knowledge of the family business, but also has in depth knowledge on the history of the Forest of Dean - a man you could lose hours to whilst chatting.
“Raymond’s Stores is the type of family business which has survived modern shopping habits by providing great customer service to its loyal customers. Coleford and Lydney residents are blessed to have a shop in each of their Forest towns.”
A selection of photographs from the project are also available to view on his website, www.jamesmoverleyphotography.com.
Over in Lydney, the Raymond’s team are celebrating their current head of sales’ creativity after they won first prize in the town council’s Coronation window display competition.
Jane Elizabeth Meadows, who’s grandfather Mr R Raymond first opened the Lydney store many years ago, used to work as a fashion designer in London before she returned to the Forest.
She recently put all that creativity to good use by decorating the Raymond’s shop front for the Coronation of King Charles III, as part of Lydney Town Council’s window display competition.
And Jane and her aunt Gloria, who still helps out in the shop, were thrilled to learn that they had won first prize.
Jane, who also designs and makes wedding dresses, decorated the window with streamers, miniature grenadier guards, a royal carriage painted gold, a union flag and a handmade crown.
Jane said of her background in design: “I went to London to be a fashion designer and when I came back I started making some wedding dresses.
“Then my uncle, who owns this shop, had a bad heart, and asked if i’d come and help him run it. I never went back and I’ve been here for over 20 years now.”
Jane won £100 in the window display competition, which was judged by the town council’s events team.