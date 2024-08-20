Notably, Hartpury College has recorded its best set of BTEC results since the addition of national exams to these programmes, with students achieving an overall 99.8 per cent pass rate, and 70.7 per cent of them achieving a Distinction grade profile.
A-level students achieved an overall pass rate of 96.7per cent , with 10 out of 14 subjects achieving a 100per cent pass rate.
Broken down by subject, 88.9per cent of English Literature students, 86.7per cent of English Language students, 84.8per cent of Business Studies students, 82.4per cent of Geography students, and 76.5per cent of History students achieved A*-C, outperforming the 76per cent national rate of students attaining these grades.
Once again, students have secured jobs and university places across a variety of subjects. 76per cent of students are progressing to university with 18per cent heading to a Russell's Group institution.
Claire Whitworth, Deputy Principal of Hartpury College said: “I would like to congratulate all the students and staff for their hard work, dedication and focus during the last two years. This has no doubt resulted in the strong grades achieved this year for BTECs and A-levels.
“Each and every student should be proud of what they have achieved, and I also want to extend a heartfelt thank you to the parents and carers who have provided invaluable support over the last two years.
“We firmly believe that Hartpury College provides an outstanding and unique environment in which to successfully prepare students for their future, focusing on the development of their academic, technical and wider life skills. I want to wish all completing students the very best of luck for their future, whether that is in employment, studying here at Hartpury University or heading off to university elsewhere.”
Hartpury College has enjoyed a hugely successful year, rated Outstanding at its February Ofsted inspection and praised for meeting the skills needs of employers.
Staff at Hereford Sixth Form College are delighted with their student’s achievements this year.
More than 990 students completed their Level 3 courses, with many progressing to top universities and prestigious careers.
100per cent pass rate in over 20 subjects, including Sport, Travel & Tourism, Enterprise, Economics, French, Politics and English.
Applied courses exceeded the national average with 345 Merits or Distinctions awarded, with an overall pass rate of 99per cent for year two.
A remarkable 74 students achieved all A*/A grades with 110 students achieving 3 A*/A or Distinction grades, or more.
22 students received offers from Oxford and Cambridge universities and 375 students received offers from Russell Group universities. 15 students are taking up places to study medicine and 5 students are going on to study veterinary science.
Molly S, a former Weobley High School student, is celebrating an amazing A*A*A*A said, “HSFC has so many great services in place to support students through their academic journey. From the amazing library staff to the teachers willing to go over question after question, students really do have fantastic foundation to build their futures on.” Molly is going on to study Physics at Manchester University.
Katie D, a former Aylestone student, is celebrating A, B, Distinction* She said, “HSFC has been great supporting me through exams. From learning support and access arrangements to study skills and careers advice, I wouldn't be where I am without them all! Katie is going on to study Paramedic Science at Birmingham Newman University.
Iustin Tamansanu, who is planning to study computer science at university and is celebrating achieving A*A*A*A* after joining the college from Kingstone High School said: “I am very grateful for all my teachers and the support I got and made the best decision for my future.”
The Principal, Catherine Brearey, praised the students for their resilience, hard work and achievements and thanked the staff for their dedication and support.
"I am extremely proud of our students and staff for their hard work and dedication. These results are a testament to the high quality of teaching and learning that takes place at our college. Our students have achieved remarkable outcomes. I wish them all the best for their future endeavours,” she said.