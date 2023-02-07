AN initiative aimed at supporting people through the cost of living crisis is spreading to other parts of the Forest after a successful launch in Lydney last year.
Organisers said the inaugural Lydney Exchange, which was held at the community centre before Christmas, went better than any of them could have expected.
The idea of the event is that people bring along their unwanted items to exchange with those who need them, with no money involved.
Now, The Wesley Hall in Cinderford has offered free use of part of the hall to the Forest Council’s Community Builders, who are assisting in the formation of the Cinderford Exchange. The first event will be on Friday, March 3 between 11am and 1pm.
Plans are also in place for a Coleford Exchange in the near future.
As the project relies on volunteers, anyone interested in being part of the team in Cinderford or Coleford should contact [email protected] or Coleford Exchange’s Facebook page.
The second Lydney Exchange has also been confirmed for Sunday, February 19, from 2.30-4.30pm.
On offer will be clothes, toys and games, household and decorative items, books and they also hope to have seeds and plants.