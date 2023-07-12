Motorists in Ross travelling to Hereford are being warned to expect delays later this year, as National Highways carries out road maintenance work on the A49.
The work will take place overnight, between 8pm and 6am, from October 9th to November 3rd. Only short sections of the A49 will be closed at a time, with diversion routes available. Access will be made available for local residents.
The work includes white lining and road markings on the A49 between Wilton roundabout and the B4348 Llandinabo.
The A49 is a major route between Hereford and Ross-on-Wye, and is used by thousands of motorists each day.
The road closures are likely to cause some delays, particularly for those traveling between the two towns during the overnight hours.
National Highways is advising motorists to plan their journeys in advance and allow extra time for travel.
The following diversion routes will be in place during the road closures: Traffic from Ross-on-Wye heading towards Hereford will be diverted via the B4348 Llandinabo, B4224 Hope End, and A465. Traffic from Hereford heading towards Ross-on-Wye will be diverted via the B4348 Llandinabo, B4224 Hope End, and A465.
National Highways said that they will be doing everything we can to minimize disruption.