University admissions expert Dr Charles Seger has shared his top tips to help guide both students and parents through the university Clearing process this A-level results day
New research by UEA found that only one in five (21 per cent) parents feel confident helping their children through A-level results day, and just one in eight (12 per cent) understand the Clearing process. With this in mind, Dr Seger, Associate Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Recruitment and Admissions at UEA), has shared his top pieces of advice for parents on how to support their young person through Clearing:
Step 1: Check Eligibility
- Your child did not receive any offers (or none that you wanted to accept)
- Your child did not meet the conditions of your firm or insurance choice and subsequently was not accepted.
- OR the application was made after 30 June.
To make a Clearing application your child will need to have paid the UCAS application fee. This is currently £27.50.
Step 2: Build the Application If your child hasn't already applied, they need to create a UCAS application for 2025 entry. Once submitted, they can manage the applications by signing in to UCAS, the online application portal. If the application was made after 30 June, it will automatically be entered into Clearing.
Step 3: Monitor Clearing Vacancies Clearing vacancies - otherwise known as course openings - have been live on the UCAS website since 5 July. Clearing vacancies are also advertised on individual university websites.
Step 4: Prepare Clearing Contacts Once your child has their exam results, they can contact their chosen universities about vacancies. Contact numbers for Clearing will be available via the UCAS search tool and on university websites if they have spaces.
Step 5: Prepare Your Q&A's Have your child’s UCAS ID handy and results ready. It’s also best to prepare any questions you and they have about the process, such as securing accommodation or any key dates, before getting through to the university’s Clearing advisor. Some courses may require an interview. This might be completed over the telephone, online or your child might be invited to a campus interview at a later date. Have a pen handy to note any deadlines or other information you may be given.
Step 6: The Consideration Stage If your child receives an offer to be considered for the course via Clearing, they can then add the Clearing choice in UCAS. Be sure to add their Clearing choice on UCAS by any deadline the university gives you. At UEA, we will follow up our discussion with an email confirmation of the offer and how long it is available. We might also ask further information or evidence at this stage, so it is important your child checks their emails. Once they have added our Clearing choice in UCAS, we will then check all the information is correct and formally offer them a place which can then be viewed, accepted or declined via UCAS.
Step 7: Decisions Will Be Displayed On UCAS You can view, accept or decline any offer using UCAS. Please check UCAS for any deadlines by which your child may need to make a decision. If your child accepts, they can then view and print their acceptance letter - a handy document to have when opening a student bank account. However, if the university can’t offer them a place, they can still contact other higher education providers to see whether there are other vacancies of interest.
Step 8: Don't Forget The Time Limit It’s true that there’s no limit to how many universities you can contact or hold offers with via Clearing, but please remember that each one will have a deadline and your child will only be able to accept one through UCAS. It’s also important to check if accommodation is included in any Clearing offers you receive. At UEA, we will be able to confirm if we can offer your child accommodation when they contact us and we will also confirm this in our follow up email.
Step 9: Consider The Clearing Plus Service UCAS also provides Clearing Plus in case things don’t go to plan. UCAS can match your child's details to courses that they think they might be interested in. If your child likes the look of any of these courses, universities can contact them in August through this service if they have places on courses they think might be suitable, based on the application. Your child will only be eligible for this service if they have been unsuccessful in your original application or, they submitted an application after June 30. They will also need to pay the UCAS Application Fee.
Step 10: Set Clearing Goals Now If your child already knows which university they want to choose in the UCAS Clearing process, don’t be afraid to reach out and learn more about this university by booking a campus tour, speaking to a current student or member of staff.
To see UEA’s full Clearing guide for parents and carers, visit: https://www.uea.ac.uk/study/clearing/parents-and-carers
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.