PEOPLE are being given the chance to explore the sights and sounds of the Forest in autumn and learn more about the history of a much-loved Forest nature spot this weekend, all for just £1 a head.
Booking in advance is essential, but places on the walk cost just £1 to reserve, with participants given the opportunity to give a donation to the charity at the end of the walk if they wish.
A description of the event reads: “Whether you’re new to the forest, want to get more into nature, or just appreciate how time outdoors makes you feel good, we invite you to join the reserve team on a relaxed morning walk and talk around Nagshead nature reserve to enjoy the sights and sound of its wildlife. Hear all about the history of Nagshead, our favourite spots on the reserve, and why it’s such a special place for wildlife.
“You’ll have the opportunity to chat with the team as well as enjoy the experience with a group of like-minded people out appreciating nature. You do not need any prior knowledge or experience in spending time in the forest, but we hope after this introductory walk you’ll feel confident in coming back and enjoying more time in nature.”
The walk is mostly flat, and should take roughly an hour and a half. Partipants are asked to wear comfortable and appropriate footwear, wrap up warm and bring a bottle of water, as no refreshments are available on site. Free parking and toilets are provided. The event is not suitable for dogs.
The description adds: “We look forward to welcoming you to the reserve and sharing this beautiful woodland walk with you.
“There is a £1 charge to book your place, which you need to do online.
“At the end of the walk there will be the opportunity to leave a donation to the reserve to help us continue our saving nature mission. We want this walk to be as inclusive as possible, so any donations great or small are very welcome.”
To book, go to www.events.rspb.org.uk/events/54096.