THE FOREST of Dean District Council said it is aware that some garden waste bin license stickers are fading, and asked residents to contact them if their sticker goes missing.
The stickers are placed on garden waste bins when a resident has subscribed to receive garden waste collections, which is £64 per year and valid between April 1 and March 31.
If garden waste license stickers are not presented correctly, then it is the responsibility of the householder to rectify it before the next scheduled collection. The council says crews will not return to collect bins which have been presented incorrectly, or contain non-acceptable items.
Posting on social media, a Forest of Dean District Council spokesperson said: “We are aware that some of the garden waste bin licence stickers are fading. Please be assured, this will not affect your collections.
“The sticker supplier has been informed of the issue, and we are working to resolve it with them for any further licences issued. We will not be sending replacements for faded ones.”
The council’s crews use the sticker with in-cab technology to confirm which households are subscribed to the service. As long as the sticker is placed on your bin, your collection will still go ahead.
Residents who order a license for the first time can expect it to arrive within ten working days. Licences are only valid for the address paid for and is non-transferable or refundable.
Each bin presented for collection needs a licence and there are no discounts for multiple licences. Residents who are unable to have a bin may be able to use sacks instead - with each license allowing 50 sacks.
If your sticker goes missing or you have concerns, you can contact the Forest of Dean District Council’s customer services team for assistance on 01594 810000.
