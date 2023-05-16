The incident happened about six miles from Monmouth in a wooded area near Coalway at about 2.40pm on Tuesday, May 9.
The victim managed to run away from the man after he had struck her to the face in Prosper Lane.
The man is described as white, 5ft 8ins - 5ft 10ins tall and of medium build. He was wearing a dark hoodie, with the hood pulled over his face, and dark joggers.
A spokesperson for Gloucestershire Police said: “Officers have been carrying out further enquiries since the incident, including house-to-house visits in the area.
“Additional patrols are taking place near the location and anyone with concerns is asked to make contact with local officers.
“It is believed there were a number of dog walkers in the area at the time and any witnesses are being asked to come forward.”
Anyone who may have seen the offender in the area at the time or with information about the incident can report it to police online by completing the following form and quoting incident 396 of 9 May: www.gloucestershire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/
Alternatively you can report information anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or through the website: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously
More details on the Forest of Dean Local Policing Team are at atwww.gloucestershire.police.uk/area/your-area/gloucestershire/forest-of-dean/coleford/contact-us/top-reported-crimes-in-this-area