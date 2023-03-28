WITH an “incredible array” of wildflowers in bloom all over the Forest of Dean, a free flower trail has sprung up so that families can enjoy them to the fullest this Easter.
Forest of Dean and Wye Valley Tourism has created the trail which is made up of a host of the popular tourist spots in the area.
The activity involves collecting stickers from participating venues to be entered into a prize draw.
Families can pick up a sticker collectors’ card from one of many destinations, and then get out and about to collect five stickers to complete it.
Completed cards can be handed in at any sticker collection point to be in with a chance of winning an “incredible” chocolatey goody bag.
Rebecca Clay, Head of Tourism for Forest of Dean and Wye Valley Tourism said: ‘The Forest of Dean and Wye Valley is lucky to have a large variety of wildflowers that paint the landscape in wonderful colours this time of year. We wanted to highlight the wonder of this natural phenomenon and encourage visitors to the area to look out for them.
“We are also a destination that is full of wonderful accommodation provider and attractions, and we wanted to encourage families to get out and visit as many of these this Easter as possible.”
Participants should look out for posters in the windows of the venues, and are advised to check opening times be they head out.
Venues include Beechenhurst Lodge, the Dean Heritage Centre and Perrygrove Railway.
A full list can be found at www.visitdeanwye.co.uk/blog.