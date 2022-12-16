THE family of Shaun James released balloons in the centre of Cinderford on the 20th anniversary of his savage murder.
One of his daughters said she remains confident that whoever was responsible for her father's killing will one day face justice,
The investigation into the murder of 32-year-old Mr James is still open and Gloucestershire Police have an incident room in Gloucester to take information today (Friday, December 16).
Shaun was run over in a lane off of Steam Mills Road in Cinderford on the evening of Sunday, December 15 2002.
Police initially thought it was a hit and run but a review of the case in 2014 led to his death being reclassified as murder.
On the 20th anniversary of his death on Thursday , Mr James's family gathered in The Triangle in Cinderford to release balloons and light candles dedicated to his memory in a public display of love for him.
His daughter, Laura Brownson, said: "I still believe it will come out eventually. Some cases it takes 30 years and eventually somebody speaks."
Police have now re-issued their appeal for information to help bring his killer or killers to justice.
Shaun was drinking at the Upper Bilson Inn in Cinderford on December 15 2002 and was walking home in the opposite direction to Steam Mills Road after he left at 6.45pm.
He was last spotted talking to the driver of a white Ford Transit type van in Valley Road.It is believed something happened there between Shaun and the driver of the van - an argument, altercation or something resulting in Shaun’s shoe and tobacco being separated from him and left on the road.
He was then taken in the van to the lane off Steam Mills Road where he was deliberately run over and killed.
Shaun was caught underneath the underside of the vehicle and dragged some 65 metres along the lane before he became free and remained in the lane until his lifeless body was found just after 7pm.
Shortly before this there was a further sighting of a white Ford Transit type van leaving the lane at speed.
Detective Inspector Paula Hannaford, of Gloucestershire Police, said: “The family feels the heartache of their loss every day but especially so each Christmas and 20 years is far too long to wait for justice.
“As police we have never given up hope of securing the key evidence that can help us bring people to court - over 1500 actions were carried out as part of our original enquiries - but now we need new information.
“We don’t need rumours people have heard over the years, we need first-hand information about what happened or first-hand information about those people involved. If you’re worried about your safety we can reassure you of measures that can be put in place for you to support a prosecution.
“Shaun's murder was unimaginably callous and now, 20 years later, my hope is that allegiances have changed and someone may feel able to provide evidence that could bring people to justice. If you have that information, I urge you to help us give the family a measure of closure and come forward."
The incident room is available for calls on 01452 754270 until 6pm today (Friday, December 16). After that, anyone with information should call 101.