Smiths Auction Rooms in Newent have a fantastic selection of antiques and collectables in their forthcoming sale on the August 8-9. The sale includes a special selection for antique and vintage toys as well as a full range of fine quality and interesting antiques including ceramics, glass, silver, jewellery, furniture, pictures, books and collectables.
The toy section includes an exciting selection of large scale models and kits, perfect for collectors but also an ideal project for anyone looking to keep older children (or husbands) busy over the summer holidays! A local train enthusiast is selling up his collection of ‘OO’ gauge model railway engines and equipment including a number of Bachmann and Hornby engines, wagons and carriages. Other toys include an eclectic range of entries from antique bisque head dolls to a Nintendo Super Computer Games Entertainment System in original box estimated at £80/£120. This section always provides a fun element to the sale - with a selection of evocative vintage toys providing a ‘feel good factor’ as people have nostalgic memories of their childhoods. These include items such as a large collection of Smurf figures, ‘My Little Pony’s’, Matchbox cars and Britains lead soldiers. Many of these collectables are very affordable, whilst others have become sought after by serious toy collectors and museums and can make hundreds of pounds.
On a completely different note the ceramics section of the sale includes a good range of traditional antique china such as a Royal Worcester jug with a rather sinister serpent wrapped around its neck and forming the handle. The glass section of the sale includes an impressive Victorian Vaseline glass epergne as well as a selection of attractive Caithness paperweights and scent bottles.
Of particular note are four pieces of Lalique glass including a rare ‘Cactus’ vase estimated at £400/£600 and an amber glass vase moulded ferns estimated at £100/£150. Although many people might think this section is a bit dull, it can be a great place to find an eye catching statement piece to brighten up a dull corner and add interest to a room. For example an unusual large lustred glass amphora form vase raised on ornate gilt metal Egyptian sphinx supports or a lipstick pink Victorian toiletry jug and bowl set. Coloured glass is always popular and it seems crazy that people buy it new on the high street when you can buy stunning antique glass at auction for a fraction of the price at auction.
A good selection of silver and jewellery (which can be tricky to find at this time of year) includes a range of attractive and wearable rings such an attractive sapphire and diamond oval cluster estimated at £400/£600 and a very pretty opal and diamond cluster estimated at £100/£150. For those with more expensive taste there is plenty of interest, including a diamond set star brooch estimated at £1,800/£2,200 and a good selection of fine rings, necklaces and bracelets. For those romantics who are contemplating a summer holiday proposal it could be the perfect place to find an engagement ring. There are a number of very suitable diamond rings including one clever design with two brilliant cut and one princess cut stone which form a heart. Buying at auction means that you will be able to impress with the size of diamond you can afford, and Smiths approachable staff are always on hand to offer professional advice and an eye glass!
The sale also features an excellent selection of antique furniture from a local large country house and a good range of paintings from a number of local sources including both traditional and antique works to suit a variety of tastes.
The online catalogue makes an excellent starting point for seeing what is on offer with the option of attending the viewing for a better look if something piques your fancy. The staff at Smiths will be working flat out to get everything photographed and uploaded by August 2.
Viewing is on August 6-7 and bidding can be done in the room or live online via the website. With various other options for busy people, including leaving bids online or with the auctioneer as well as live telephone bidding – there is really no reason for not giving it a go if you have never tried it out. For further information telephone 01531 821776 or visit www.smithsnewentauctions.co.uk