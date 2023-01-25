The tenth GWCT Big Farmland Bird Count takes place between February. 3 and 19 People are being asked to take just 30 minutes to count the birds they see on their land, then submit their results to the GWCT. Counting allows land managers to measure the impact of the conservation work that so many of them carry out. And the nationwide voluntary effort enables the GWCT to build a picture of the status of the UK’s farmland bird species.