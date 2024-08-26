However, we are clear that the Control of Agricultural Pollution Regulations 2021 are not fit for purpose and are resulting in significant impacts to farm business viability and farmers health and well-being. We are therefore pleased that the Cabinet Secretary has appointed an independent chair to review the effectiveness of the regulations. To help inform NFU Cymru’s input into this review, a Water Quality Review Group was established in May, which is chaired by NFU Cymru Ceredigion member, Martin Griffiths. We have also launched a survey on the regulations and would encourage all members to visit the website to complete this.