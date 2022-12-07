The town’s Kings Arms Church have organised the annual family gathering which will take place at Bathurst Park bandstand next Thursday, December 22.
Lydney Town Band will perform their programme of Christmas music at the event alongside local musician Ed Pruen.
Attendees wearing Christmas-themed dress will be eligible to enter a ‘Christmas Clothing Competition’, while Tony the Balloon Man will be on hand to entertain the youngsters.
There will be “plenty” of mulled wine and mince pies to enjoy - all available free of charge.
And for the kids, there will also be free children’s craft activities, including Christmas biscuit decorating.
The winners of the church’s annual ‘Lydney Starlight’ competition will also be announced, for which entrants were asked to add a star to their outdoor Christmas displays for their chance to win one of four £50 prizes.
And Lydney Mayor Cllr Natasha Saunders will be in attendance to announce the winner of the town’s ‘Best Dressed Shop Window’ competition.
The event will kick off at 4.30pm on the day.
There will also be plenty of other opportunities to see Lydney Town Band perform over the festive period, with a Christmas Concert at St Mary’s Church on Sunday, December 18, and ‘community carolling’ around the town over the course of the next week.
The band’s full schedule of festive events can be found on their Facebook page.