LOCALS are invited to light up their Landys and tinsel their tractors for Cinderford’s annual Christmas Convoy next weekend.
The popular event is back on Saturday, December 9, with people being encouraged to help spread some festive cheer to people of all ages across town.
This year, more decorated vehicles than ever are promised to take part, even surpassing last year’s total of 85.
There is no fee involved to enter with people asked to meet at the Forest Vale Industrial Estate at 4pm, to start at 5pm.
There is an extended route this year and there will also be a final gathering in Valley Road.
Spectators are also encouraged to decorate their gardens, and there will be attractions to enjoy on the night at The Triangle, including Cinderford Brass Band.
Prizes for 1st, 2nd, 3rd and a ‘wild card’ will also be presented.
The event is hosted by Annie Gwilliam and Colin Staker on behalf of the Forest Vintage Vehicle and Machinery Club, with the support of the town council.