Herefordshire and Worcestershire are ablaze with festivities as they mark the momentous Learning Disability Week 2023. Organised by the primary mental health and learning disability services provider in the region, the Herefordshire and Worcestershire Health and Care NHS Trust, the week is packed with events dedicated to supporting individuals with learning disabilities.
The celebrations are founded upon a theme set by the charity Mencap, dedicated to debunking myths surrounding living with a learning disability. The focus is to illuminate the extraordinary accomplishments of people with learning disabilities, breaking barriers of misconception and demonstrating the unbridled potential within this community.
As part of the local celebrations, the Worcestershire Community Learning Disability Team, in collaboration with Replacement Care and Children's Short Breaks, will be hosting open days at Osborne Court, Malvern and Churchview at the Princess of Wales Community Hospitals. The open days are a testament to the vibrant community spirit, and an invitation for the broader public to share in the achievements of these extraordinary individuals.
"Learning Disability Week is a jubilant celebration that serves to enhance the quality of life for individuals with learning disabilities," explained Melanie Jones, the Interim Worcestershire Community Learning Disabilities Team Manager. She added that the week has been marked with events spanning from breast care, occupational therapy and menopause awareness sessions, to campaigns for Meal Time Matters and Something to Say, all aimed at challenging stigma and promoting understanding.
Simultaneously, the Herefordshire Community Learning Disability Team is hosting a 'Meet the Team' event at the Aspire Hub in Hereford, providing an array of activities ranging from salsa and mindfulness to arts and crafts, food and drink. The free event promises an entertaining day, fostering interaction and inclusivity.
Community Learning Disability Nurse and Trainee Advanced Clinical Practitioner, Colleen Brady, voiced her enthusiasm: "Our team in Herefordshire is thrilled to be partnering with local providers to assemble a line-up of events that honour the essence of living well with a Learning Disability. We're focusing on 'myth-busting', and these events will underscore the remarkable talents of the individuals we have the privilege of working with."
The Learning Disability Week 2023 webpage serves as a comprehensive guide to all the events scheduled across both counties, offering information on dates, times, and locations. It's set to be a vibrant week of celebration, enlightenment, and recognition of the strengths and capabilities of people with learning disabilities.