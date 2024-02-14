Fewer people were killed by homicide in Gloucestershire last year, new figures show.
Across England and Wales, police logged the lowest number of homicide victims since 2016-17, excluding 2020-21, which was affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
Office for National Statistics figures show Gloucestershire Constabulary recorded seven people dying because of a homicide incident in the year to March – down from 12 the year before.
It meant there were 12.4 victims per million residents over the last three years.
Nationally, the number of victims fell by 14% from 684 to 590, with 10.2 homicides logged per million people.
Homicide figures are a total of murder, manslaughter and infanticide incidents, where one incident can have more than one victim.
The figures also show a black person is more than four times more likely to be killed by homicide than a white person, with 39.8 victims per million people, compared with 8.7 victims per million white people.
A Home Office spokesperson said: "Everybody has the right to be safe in their neighbourhoods and communities and we are pleased to see overall homicides down year on year by 14%, but we are not complacent.
"Differences in rates between ethnic groups are likely to reflect a range of factors, including differing age profiles, geographical distributions and socioeconomic differences.
"Our programme of activity and interventions, such as Violence Reduction Units, are targeted in hot-spot areas based on the prevalence of crime and are designed to help address homicide and drug misuse among other crimes."