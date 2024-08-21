FIREFIGHTERS rushed to put out a blazing bonfire started by carousing teenagers which got out of hand in woodland.
Witnesses said a group of around 14 teens had been drinking in Windmill Field woods on Severndale Farm in Tidenham near Chepstow when a fire was lit and soon got out of control.
A villager taking their dog out around 9pm on Tuesday evening (August 20) spotted the group around the fire, which had flames six foot high, and alerted the landowners.
Thomas Morris posted on Facebook: "To the absolute ***** who fled the scene, the fire got out of hand in the middle of Windmill Field woods with over 6ft flames.
"Luckily the fire brigade came out in time but this could of been much worse. It's dry and an absolutely stupid idea.
"Fair enough have a few drinks and camp out, but this has wasted hours of time for us, Mr Edwards (the owner) and the fire brigade.
"About 14 kids in total all drinking. Think first."
Thankfully, Gloucestershire Fire Service arrived quickly and extinguished the fire within an hour.
Owner Lyndon Edwards's son Thomas said that when their neighbour pulled up, the teenagers scattered in all directions.
He said that while they generally didn’t mind youngsters hanging out there near mounds used for BMX biking, fires were a recurrent issue, while cattle had suffered cuts with cans and glass embedded in their hooves from rubbish left on site by groups of youngsters.
After the latest blaze, they had recovered a bag full of tins and bottles, he added.
Paul Jones posted in response to news of the blaze: "They need to come and spend some time with me at Paul Jones Bushcraft School and learn how to make and use fire safely and make sure it’s respected the way it needs to be."