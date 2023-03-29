Four fire service crews were called late on Sunday night to a “massive” industrial unit fire which destroyed half the structure.
Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service crews from Ross-on-Wye fire station and one each from Whitchurch and Fownhope were called at 10.53pm to the blaze at The Downs, Ross-on-Wye.
The incident near the M50, close to the Premier Inn and Travellers Rest, reortedly involved the Sawdoctors premises, measuring around 30m by 11m, which was well alight, when they arrived.
A service spokesperson said early on Monday morning: “The building was 50 per cent destroyed by fire.
“The fire was fought using three main jets of compressed air foam, two compressed air foam hose reel jets and two hose reel jets.
“Western Power also attended as the electricity supply was in contact with the building.
“A reinspection was due to be carried out at 7.30am on April 3.
“The B4221 was closed and there were no casualties.”
Police were also in attendance.
One nearby resident posted: “A massive fire just after Beefeater on the way to Gloucester, be careful if travelling that way!!”
Another posted that nobody was hurt “as it’s lockup belonging to Sawdoctors top of our drive.”
“It’s on Upton Bishop road on the sharp corner. I live there but luckily nobody was hurt,” said one poster.
One neighbour added: “It’s a mess for them, but firemen were brilliant and national grid working all night and today to repair wires burnt.”
Nearly a year ago, the town suffered another major fire nearby when Clean Linen & Workwear’s Paragon laundry on the Overross industrial estate went up in flames.
Around 60 firefighters fought to control the blaze near the Labels retail outlet after the alarm was raised shortly before 2am last May 2.