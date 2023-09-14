THE deep sea exploration firm that has taken over the National Diving Centre near Chepstow has also been revealed as the new owner of a derelict hotel overlooking Tintern Abbey and a neighbouring gastro inn.
The boarded-up Abbey Hotel on the Wye Valley road has been closed for more than a decade, and has become an eyesore beside the 12th Century historic monument.
Nearby is the Wild Hare Inn (pictured below) – the former Royal George Hotel – which is set to close next month for a six-month redevelopment.
And it can now be revealed that both are part of the multi-million pound plan by DEEP R&D Ltd to develop a huge underwater research campus at the former diving centre near Tidenham
Plans were previously approved to redevelop the Abbey Hotel and turn it into housing, but the scheme never progressed amid applications to develop its grounds as well, which were opposed by some residents and local councillors.
In February, councillors said they were hopeful a buyer had been found to redevelop and reopen it as a business.
And after DEEP unveiled its £100m plan to develop a habitable deep sea underwater station at the former diving centre last week, it has also announced that it has taken over both the Abbey Hotel and the Wild Hare Inn.
On its website, it says: “DEEP’s village pub, The Wild Hare and, soon, The Abbey Hotel in Tintern are both a short off-road walk or cycle through the beautiful Wye Valley. Each provides gourmet, balanced dining and quiet comfortable accommodation for Campus users.”
Revealing earlier this year that the previous owner had told her that the Abbey Hotel had changed hands, Tintern ward county councillor Ann Webb said: “This is brilliant news because it is such an important spot in the village.
“It has been an ongoing planning saga for many, many years and while all has been going on, the building has been deteriorating.
“All sorts of people have been getting in there and it has become an eyesore at the entrance to Tintern. I understand the new owner is planning on refurbishing it and using it as a hotel again.”
The Royal George was taken over by Richard Secular and wife Harriet Babbage in 2018, and restyled The Wild Hare.
A search of documents at Company House now confirms that both stepped down as directors of The George Tintern Ltd last year, and the registered officers are now DEEP R&D Ltd company directors Graeme Humphreys and Christopher Payne.