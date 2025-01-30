Small business owners from Gloucestershire have been invited to sign-up for a new event to help their businesses thrive and grow in 2025.
The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) is hosting its first ever Gloucestershire ‘Bootcamp’ at the University of Gloucestershire’s Business School which will feature a host of well-respected speakers who will aim to help SME owners and the self-employed grow both personally and professionally.
The event – themed ‘Springboard to Growth’ - will include talks on a variety of subjects including branding, learning how to successfully pitch and dealing with self-doubts as well as networking opportunities and a chance to meet and learn from other local business owners and exhibitors. The speakers – to be unveiled shortly - will include a former UK entrepreneur of the year and a former Dragon’s Den winner.
The event will be run in partnership with The Growth Hub Gloucestershire and Sam Holliday, the FSB’S Gloucestershire Development Manager, said he was thrilled that the FSB would be partnering with the Growth Hub for what he hoped would be a positive and upbeat day.
“We are held a number of FSB Bootcamps throughout the country, and they have always been a fantastic way for businesses to come together, learn together and build great connections.
“We are proud therefore to be bringing the concept to Gloucestershire and we cannot think of a better partner to join us than the Growth Hub who do so much to celebrate and encourage small businesses in the county. Being at the home of the county’s own brilliant Business School also seems very fitting and it really is a day not to be missed.”
Tickets for the event cost just £10 for FSB members and £20 for non-members and they are available at https://www.fsb.org.uk/event-calendar/fsb-business-bootcamp-springboard-to-growth-14-may2025.html