The first Review Community Hero Thank You Awards were presented at Lydney Town Hall on Wedesday (July 5).
The awards, run in conjunction with Lydney Town Council, recognise the important work of those who give their time to help their communities.
Around 150 people attended the presentation evening which was opened with a welcome from Lydney's Town Crier Mr Tim Enbom.
Before the ceremony in the beautifully presented main hall, there was music from Forest Brass. There was more entertainment in the interval from X Factor contestant Russell Jones.
There were many nominees for the 16 awards which ranged from a Young Hero to Uniformed Hero and Community Ambassador.
While there was great applause for the winners of each award, Review editor Liz Davies and Mayor of Lydney Natasha Saunders both emphasised that all those nominated were worthy of winning.
As well as plaudits to all the nominees for all they do for their communities, there were also thanks to those who had taken the time to nominate and to vote.
There were also thanks to the local businesses who so generously sponsored the awards and other aspects of the evening, making it an evening to remember.
