The lifetime achievement at the Review's Community Heroes Thank You Awards was awarded in honour of Derek Biddle who sadly passed away a fortnight before the awards aged 83.
The award was presented to Mr Biddle's daughter. Emma, by the Mayor of Lydney, Cllr Natasha Saunders and a portrait of him was unveiled.
A town councillor for more than 30 years, Mr Biddle was heavily involved in many community organisations including Dial-a-Ride and Lydney Community Centre.
He also started Lydney Music Festival, successfully campaigned for a skate park and fund-raised for an indoor pool at Lydney's leisure centre and worked tirelessly to get an astroturf pitch at the site.
In an emotional tribute, Cllr Saunders said: "Derek dedicated his life to Lydney.
"He was nominated multiple times. He was the most inspirational and enthusiastic of our residents.
"He absolutely advocated for everything. in Lydney.
"We've so much to thank him for. We've got the skatepark He was a town councillor for over 30 years and Rec(reational Ground) Trust for that long.
"We wouldn't have a skatepark without Derek, we wouldn't have a youth cafe without Derek.
"He absolutely gave his heart to Lydney – the community centre, the Victoria Centre, I could go on forever about what charities he has been involved in."
