Benedict Couzens was named the Inspiration in Education winner at the Review's Community Heroes Thanks You awards for – among other things – an amazing feat of fund-raising.

The 19-year-old held a fund-raiser at school for Southmead Hospital in Bristol just 24 hours before he went into hospital for brain surgery.

The event, organised with help from his school, raised a massive £1,150 for the hospital's charity.

In addition, Ben has also completed the Duke of Edinburgh bronze award and has GCSE English.

The runner-up in the category was Josh Robertson.

The Inspiration in Education Award was sponsored by Lydney Park Estate.

