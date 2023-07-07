The Good Neigbour Award at the Forest Review Community Heroes Thank You Awards went to Margaret Gore.
Margaret was described as hard working "and always with a smile".
She will help anyone, taking people to the doctor, visiting them at home and looking after pets.
The award was received on her behalf by daughter Debbie who said: "She would be absolutely thrilled."
and was presented by sales executive Carole Richards.
The runner up was Ken Webster.
Join us at 1pm for the Inspiration in Education award and for details of other winners click the links below.