Views will be sought, for example, from government departments or professional organisations, such as business or charitable groups. In order to protect the integrity of the honours system probity checks with a number of the government departments are also carried out. Once these processes have been concluded names are submitted to the Prime Minister and the reigning monarch. If they are approved they become part of an Honours List, awarded either at the New Year or on the Occasion of His Majesty’s birthday. Prime Ministers are also entitled to submit an honours list on leaving office, which equally requires the approval of the Prime Minister and HR King. The Prime Minister can veto individual names on this list or, in extreme cases, reject the entire list.