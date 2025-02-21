FIVE people have been arrested following a police operation in Cinderford in the early hours of this morning (Friday, February 21).
Forest of Dean officers, assisted by the Specialist Operations Team, responded to reports of a disturbance and swiftly detained the suspects on suspicion of affray.
Police remain at the scene as investigations continue. Authorities have reassured the public that reports of a drone and suspicious vehicles in the area were linked to the police operation, with unmarked vehicles and a drone unit used to track a suspect who initially fled.
A spokesperson for the Forest of Dean Neighbourhood Policing Team thanked residents for their vigilance and support. Further updates are expected as the investigation progresses.