FIVE people have been arrested following a police operation in Cinderford in the early hours of this morning (Friday, February 21).

Forest of Dean officers, assisted by the Specialist Operations Team, responded to reports of a disturbance and swiftly detained the suspects on suspicion of affray.

Police remain at the scene as investigations continue. Authorities have reassured the public that reports of a drone and suspicious vehicles in the area were linked to the police operation, with unmarked vehicles and a drone unit used to track a suspect who initially fled.

A spokesperson for the Forest of Dean Neighbourhood Policing Team thanked residents for their vigilance and support. Further updates are expected as the investigation progresses.